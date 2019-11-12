|
|
Diane S. Ratkowski
January 6, 1947 - November 12, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Diane S. Ratkowski, age 72 of Pine Bush, NY, passed away on November 12, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. The daughter of the late John and Theresa Kirchner Potter, she was born on January 6, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY.
Diane was a housewife and enjoyed playing bingo at MPB Church, the Wallkill firehouse and anywhere else she could find a game. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her long-time companion, Walter M. Doroschuk of Pine Bush, NY; sons, John W. Doroschuk of Wallkill, NY, Edward J. Doroschuk of Pine Bush, NY; brothers, John W. Potter of PA, Michael D. Potter (Terry) of Florida; sisters, Denise A. Hann of Hyde Park, NY, Gloria J. Kozlowski (Roy) of Highland, NY; several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Diane was predeceased by her brother, Douglas S. Potter.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 15th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. A funeral service will begin at 7:30 p.m., during the visitation.
Cremation will follow at Cedar Hill Crematory, Newburgh, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019