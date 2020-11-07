1/1
Diane Yonsky
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Yonsky
February 14, 1958 - November 5, 2020
Town of Minisink, NY
Diane Yonsky of the Town of Minisink, NY died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. She was 62.
She was born February 14, 1958 in Teaneck, NJ, the daughter of the late William Hamilton and the late Lucille Santasierre Hamilton.
Diane married Keith Yonsky 21 years ago on September 25, 1999 in Dumont, NJ. She worked as a Sample Coordinator Technician for Regeneron Pharmaceutical in Tarrytown, NY.
Surviving are her husband: Keith Yonsky; two brothers, Robert "Bob" Hamilton and his wife, Donna and William "Bill" Hamilton; sister: Patricia White; father-in-law: John Yonsky; sister-in-law: Janet Kleber and her husband, John; brother-in-law: John Yonsky and his wife, Teri; also several nieces and nephews; her faithful companions, her dogs: Bart and Cody; her loving cats: Wally and Jack; her beautiful Parrots: Mookie and Bob. Diane is predeceased by her brother: Joe Hamilton, her sister-in-law: Glenda Hamilton; and brother-in-law: Robert White.
There will be no visitation. A private graveside funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Main Street, Port Jervis, NY.
Diane loved caring for her pets and she would love any donations to be made to the Humane Society of Walden, 2489 Albany Post Road, Walden, NY 12586 www.waldenhumane.org
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc. 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-5191
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gray-Parker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved