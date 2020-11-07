Diane Yonsky
February 14, 1958 - November 5, 2020
Town of Minisink, NY
Diane Yonsky of the Town of Minisink, NY died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. She was 62.
She was born February 14, 1958 in Teaneck, NJ, the daughter of the late William Hamilton and the late Lucille Santasierre Hamilton.
Diane married Keith Yonsky 21 years ago on September 25, 1999 in Dumont, NJ. She worked as a Sample Coordinator Technician for Regeneron Pharmaceutical in Tarrytown, NY.
Surviving are her husband: Keith Yonsky; two brothers, Robert "Bob" Hamilton and his wife, Donna and William "Bill" Hamilton; sister: Patricia White; father-in-law: John Yonsky; sister-in-law: Janet Kleber and her husband, John; brother-in-law: John Yonsky and his wife, Teri; also several nieces and nephews; her faithful companions, her dogs: Bart and Cody; her loving cats: Wally and Jack; her beautiful Parrots: Mookie and Bob. Diane is predeceased by her brother: Joe Hamilton, her sister-in-law: Glenda Hamilton; and brother-in-law: Robert White.
There will be no visitation. A private graveside funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Main Street, Port Jervis, NY.
Diane loved caring for her pets and she would love any donations to be made to the Humane Society of Walden, 2489 Albany Post Road, Walden, NY 12586 www.waldenhumane.org
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc. 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com