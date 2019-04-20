|
Dianna F. Green
December 18, 1963 - April 16, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Dianna F. Green of Port Jervis, a former Nurses' Aide at the Orange County Infirmary in Goshen, NY and a lifelong resident of the area, passed away on April 16, 2019 in Bon Secours Hospital in Port Jervis, NY. She was 55.
The daughter of the late John L. Burley and Lucille Green, she was born on December 18, 1963 in Goshen, NY.
Survivors include her husband, Greene Thomas Bacon at home; her children: Thomas Bacon of Port St. Lucie, FL, Jolene Dolshun (Carroll) of Port Jervis, NY, Erik Bacon (Brittney) of Scranton, PA and Tiaesha Bacon of Scranton, PA; her brothers: Nathaniel Burley (Donetta) of Middletown, NY, Joseph Burley of Cornwall, NY, Johnathan Burley (Trina) of Warwick, NY and Jeremiah Burley of Middletown, NY; her sister, Marjorie Barrett (Jerrard) of Peekskill, NY. She is also survived by her sixteen grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be held from Noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24 with a Funeral Service at 1 p.m. at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery Middletown, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019