Dianne B. Yusko
March 16, 1944 - September 30, 2020
Wallkill, NY
Dianne B. Yusko, 76 of Wallkill, NY passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 after a short illness at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, NY. Dianne is the daughter of the late Rosario and Sylvia Graziano, born in Poughkeepsie, NY.
"Selfless" would be the word to describe Dianne. Her love and dedication to both her work and family were evident to all who knew her. The majority of her career was spent doing housekeeping for nursing homes. She would befriend everyone she came in contact with. Whether she was getting up early to make breakfast sandwiches for her co-workers or taking time to share her faith to encourage someone, she found great fulfillment in putting others before herself. Her greatest treasure in life was not in material things, but in her large family which she was most proud of. She will be forever remembered for her infectious personality, captivating smile and contagious laugh.
She is survived by her children: Sylvia (Nick) Morizzo of Cornwall, Davina (Larry) Keeno of Middletown, David (Dina) Barnhart Jr. of Wallkill, Lisa (Andy) Cherepanov of Liberty, Megan (Kelvin) Constant of Middletown; 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; siblings: Joseph Graziano of Newburgh, Richard Graziano of Batavia, NY, her twin sister, Patricia Terrasi of Newburgh and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents Dianne was predeceased by her husband, John Yusko; great-granddaughter, Riley Turner and great-grandson, Cayden Matthews.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Kaplan Family Hospice Residence for their exceptional care of our mom.
Memorial visitation will be heldfrom 12 to 3 p.m., Saturday, October 10 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, with burial of ashes following in Calvary Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 occupancy restrictions, a wait time may be necessary, and masks are required at all times.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com
or call (845) 561-8300.