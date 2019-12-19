Home

Services
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church
7901 Church Lane
Toano, VA
Dick Morgan Garms Obituary
Dick Morgan Garms
October 31, 1955 - December 17, 2019
Williamsburg, VA
Dick Morgan Garms, 64, of Williamsburg, VA passed away on December 17, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends.
Dick was born on October 31, 1955 in Portsmouth, VA. Dick was a proud member of the Navy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, and riding his motorcycle. Dick spent many years as an EMT and Fire Chief. He was an MRI technician for 18 years and was a story teller at Colonial Williamsburg. Dick loved spending time with his family and helping his neighbors and the community.
Dick is survived by his wife, Marika M. Garms, also of Williamsburg; children, Christina Garms of Richmond, VA, Natasha (Josh) Aumick of Courtland, NY, Brittany (Chris) Baker of Buffalo, NY; stepchildren, Nick Koshak of New Kent, VA, Alexa (Sean) Bond of Messa, AZ; grandchildren, Kathryn, Ace, Ethan, Jameson; siblings, Sandy (Henry) Kroposki of Milford, PA, Allan (Lynne) Garms of Walnut Cove, NC, Linda Quick of Clearwater, FL, Dawn and special brother-in-law, Sobolewski of Williamsburg, VA, Cathy (Thomas) O'Brien of Sparrowbush, NY; and many nieces and nephews.
Dick is predeceased in death by his parents, Phyllis Mosher Garms and Edward R. Garms; and his son, Dickie Morgan Garms.
The Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Bucktrout Funeral Home, 4124 Ironbound Rd. Williamsburg, VA 23188. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21 at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, 7901 Church Lane, Toano, VA 23168. Interment will follow at James City Chapel cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
