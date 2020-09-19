1/
Dimitra Vlachos
Dimitra Vlachos
March 17, 1935 - September 18, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Dimitra Vlachos, age 85, died after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease on Friday, September 18, 2020. She was born March 17, 1935, in Skoura, Greece, to George and Kiriaki Foundas.
Dimitra was born in a small village outside Sparti, Greece and lived there during World War II. She immigrated to Montreal, Canada in 1957 in search of a better life. She was "arranged" to meet Dimitrios 'Jimmy' Vlachos, of Newburgh, NY, in July 1958 and they were married a short time later on October 11, 1958. They were destined to celebrate over 60 wonderful and blessed years of marriage together. Dimitra became a homemaker and mother, caring lovingly for her family. In addition to this treasured role, she decided to go to work as a seamstress for Women's Wear in Newburgh, NY in 1972. In 1977 Jimmy and Dimitra bought Jimmy's Restaurant on Broadway in Newburgh, NY. Jimmy and Dimitra cooked breakfast and lunch for all who came to eat their delicious food and watch their daily banter for the next 36 years. Her Greek lunch specials and fabulous desserts were enjoyed by all and are still missed today.
Dimitra's joy was her children, her grandchildren, her siblings and her many, many relatives who emigrated from Greece. Dimitra loved sewing, baking, playing cooncan, and going to the casino to play the slot machines. Despite her illness she was a Spartan until the end.
Dimitra was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dimitrios "Jimmy" Vlachos of Newburgh, NY. She is survived by her daughter, Adrianna Vlachos and son-in-law, Greg Schatz of Montebello, NY; son, Basil Vlachos of Newburgh, NY; beloved grandsons: James Vlachos, Dimitri Schatz, Michael Schatz and Brandon Ostrowski; brother, Peter Foundas and sister-in-law, Angeliki; aunt, Valerie Pliotis; sister-in-law, Sophia Tsiokos, all of Newburgh, NY along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in the U.S. and Greece.
A private funeral for the immediate family will be held at at 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 22 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 19 Fullerton Ave., Newburgh, NY. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
If desired, friends and family may make memorial donations to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 19 Fullerton Ave., P.O. Box 2004, Newburgh, NY 12550.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

