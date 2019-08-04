|
Dimitrios "Jimmy" W. Vlachos
September 15, 1929 - August 4, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Dimitrios "Jimmy" W. Vlachos, age 89, died after a short illness on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was born September 15, 1929, in Newburgh, NY, to Basil and Adrianna Vlachos.
Jimmy was born in Newburgh right before the stock market crash of 1929. At the age of 2, he returned to Limnos, Greece, the home of his parents, and spent his childhood there. Jimmy returned to Newburgh in July 1947 at the age of 17, following an invitation made to all American citizens after the end of the World War II. Jimmy proudly went to night school at Newburgh Free Academy to learn English. In 1958, he married Dimitra Foundas, with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage on October 11, 2018.
Jimmy initially worked in the diner business, first as a busboy then as a short order cook, but, drawing on his love of the outdoors, he became a carpenter and eventually a contractor, building many homes in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Marlboro, and the surrounding areas. Eventually, Jimmy returned to his love of cooking and opened Jimmy's Restaurant on Broadway in Newburgh in 1977. Jimmy and Dimitra cooked and ran what became a popular breakfast gathering place for 36 years until his retirement in 2012, at the age of 82. Jimmy was always there, smiling and greeting customers and ready to make the best pancakes in town. It was not unusual for him to go out in Newburgh years after his retirement and run into someone who would half-jokingly call out, "Jimmy, can you make me a ham and egg sandwich?"
Though he enjoyed taking care of his customers, Jimmy's pride and joy was his family with Dimitra, daughter Adrianna and son Basil "Billy", and his grandchildren. When Adrianna became a doctor, Jimmy happily told anyone at Jimmy's Restaurant who would listen. She would often come in and customers would say, "Oh, are you the doctor he keeps telling us about?". Jimmy was equally proud of Billy, grinning from ear to ear when he graduated from college. He was proudest as a doting, loving grandfather to his grandsons, his legacy, for whom he would do anything and everything.
Jimmy loved life, loved his vegetable garden, which he tended every year, loved cooking for his family, and loved music and dancing. He was a leader in the Greek community and in the church, serving as Board President for the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and as Chairman for its Greek Festival for many years. Jimmy always put his friends and family first, whenever they needed him, keeping him active and young at heart well into his 89th year. His disarming humor and warmth lifted everyone's mood and made everyone his friend.
He is survived by his wife, Dimitra (Foundas) Vlachos of Newburgh, NY; daughter, Adrianna Vlachos and son-in-law Greg Schatz of Suffern, NY; son, Basil Vlachos, of Newburgh, NY; beloved grandsons James Vlachos, Dimitri Schatz, Michael Schatz, and Brandon Ostrowski; sisters, Sophia Tsiokos of Newbugh, NY, Despina Scholidis of Athens, Greece and Elli Papamanolis of Limnos, Greece; brother-in-law Peter Foundas and wife Angeliki; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins in the US and Greece as well as many, many friends.
Family and friends are invited to the Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh, NY from 5-8 PM on Tuesday, August 6, with the Trisagion Service beginning at 7 PM to pay their respects, remember, and celebrate Jimmy's life. The funeral will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 19 Fullerton Avenue, Newburgh, NY at 11 AM on Wednesday, August 7. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor.
If desired, friends and family may make memorial contributions to Jimmy's beloved church, St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 19 Fullerton Avenue (P.O. Box 2004), Newburgh, NY 12550.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019