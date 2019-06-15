|
|
Dion R. Sharp
July 16, 1969 - June 11, 2019
Chester, NY
Dion R. Sharp of Chester, NY, a Maintenance Care Coordinator at the Westchester Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, NY and a 15-year area resident, died suddenly on June 11, 2019 at O.R.M.C. in Wallkill, NY. He was 49 years of age. The son of Carolyn, and the late Robert Sharp, he was born on July 16, 1969.
Survivors include his loving wife, Lauren Sharp and their children, Ashleigh and Nicolas, all of Chester. Surviving also are his mother, Carolyn Sharp; his brothers, Ken Sharp and his wife, Lisa of Valley Cottage, NY, Jack Sharp and Stephen Sharp, both of Congers, NY; his mother and father in-law, Thomas and Barbara Rex; sister in-law, Lisa Palamaro and her husband, Franco; nieces Jillian, Rachel, Isabella and Daniella; along with countless friends in the Rockland and Chester communities.
Memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18 at the Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950. Additional visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 19 with a 10 a.m. Prayer Service with Fr. John Bonnici officiating at the Funeral Home . Cremation occurred at Oxford Hills Crematory, Inc., Chester, NY.
The family would appreciate that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dion Sharp's name be made to the: Sharp Family Fund, c/o Orange Bank & Trust Company, 91 Brookside Ave., Chester, NY 10918.
Funeral arrangements and Cremation Care have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn, and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.; for directions to the funeral home or to offer an online memorial please visit www.flynnfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 15 to June 16, 2019