Dolores A. Labrenz
January 28, 1934 - May 11, 2020
Town of Newburgh, NY
Dolores A. ("Dee") Labrenz, a longtime resident of the Town of Newburgh N.Y. and recent resident of Cortland Manor, N.Y., entered into rest Monday, May 11, 2020 at Hudson Valley Hospital, from the effects of Covid-19. She was 86. Daughter of the late Gumersindo and Rose Delarede Nunez, she was born January 28, 1934 at home in the City of Newburgh. Mrs. Labrenz graduated from Newburgh Free Academy, Class of 1951. She was very active in the Town of Newburgh Little League, PTA, and VFW Ladies Auxilliary. Mrs. Labrenz was a member of St. Patrick's Church and Our Lady of the Lake chapel. She was retired from Mount St. Mary College in the City of Newburgh.
Survivors include her two sons, Bryon Labrenz and his wife Seiata of Poughkeepsie, and Edward Labrenz Jr. and his wife Tori of Town of Newburgh; her two daughters, Linda LoGiudici and her husband Ray of Croton-on-Hudson, and Diane Labrenz and her partner Richard Brooks of White Plains; her sister-in-law Elizabeth "Betty" Kissam and her husband Robert of Texas; seven grandchildren, Michael Labrenz and his wife Jimena, and Jennifer Labrenz of Poughkeepsie; Ryan LoGiudici of California; Evelyn LoGiudici of Croton-on-Hudson; and Max, Lucas, and Ashlyn Labrenz of the Town of Newburgh; several nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews; several grand-dogs, a grand-cat, and a grand-gecko. She loved them all. Mrs. Labrenz was predeceased by her husband Edward F. Labrenz, whom she married April 25, 1954 at Sacred Heart Church; her sister Barbara A. Stillman and Barbara's husband Paul of the Town of Newburgh; her sister-in-law Terry Patton and Terry's husband Norman of Tillson; her beloved dogs Freckles, Lady, Snoopy, Bud, and Arby, and several grand-dogs and grand-cats.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations on Dolores' behalf may be sent to the ALS Association, 42 Broadway, suite 1724, New York, NY 10004, or to your local animal shelter or rescue group. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be private, and a memorial service for Dolores will be held at a later date. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
January 28, 1934 - May 11, 2020
Town of Newburgh, NY
Dolores A. ("Dee") Labrenz, a longtime resident of the Town of Newburgh N.Y. and recent resident of Cortland Manor, N.Y., entered into rest Monday, May 11, 2020 at Hudson Valley Hospital, from the effects of Covid-19. She was 86. Daughter of the late Gumersindo and Rose Delarede Nunez, she was born January 28, 1934 at home in the City of Newburgh. Mrs. Labrenz graduated from Newburgh Free Academy, Class of 1951. She was very active in the Town of Newburgh Little League, PTA, and VFW Ladies Auxilliary. Mrs. Labrenz was a member of St. Patrick's Church and Our Lady of the Lake chapel. She was retired from Mount St. Mary College in the City of Newburgh.
Survivors include her two sons, Bryon Labrenz and his wife Seiata of Poughkeepsie, and Edward Labrenz Jr. and his wife Tori of Town of Newburgh; her two daughters, Linda LoGiudici and her husband Ray of Croton-on-Hudson, and Diane Labrenz and her partner Richard Brooks of White Plains; her sister-in-law Elizabeth "Betty" Kissam and her husband Robert of Texas; seven grandchildren, Michael Labrenz and his wife Jimena, and Jennifer Labrenz of Poughkeepsie; Ryan LoGiudici of California; Evelyn LoGiudici of Croton-on-Hudson; and Max, Lucas, and Ashlyn Labrenz of the Town of Newburgh; several nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews; several grand-dogs, a grand-cat, and a grand-gecko. She loved them all. Mrs. Labrenz was predeceased by her husband Edward F. Labrenz, whom she married April 25, 1954 at Sacred Heart Church; her sister Barbara A. Stillman and Barbara's husband Paul of the Town of Newburgh; her sister-in-law Terry Patton and Terry's husband Norman of Tillson; her beloved dogs Freckles, Lady, Snoopy, Bud, and Arby, and several grand-dogs and grand-cats.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations on Dolores' behalf may be sent to the ALS Association, 42 Broadway, suite 1724, New York, NY 10004, or to your local animal shelter or rescue group. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be private, and a memorial service for Dolores will be held at a later date. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 13 to May 14, 2020.