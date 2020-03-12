|
|
Dolores A. Moore
May 26, 1930 - March 12, 2020
Walden, NY
Dolores A. Moore, age 89 of Walden, NY passed away on March 12, 2020 at the Montgomery Nursing Home. The daughter of the late Edward and Ruth Hults Niddrie, she was born on May 26, 1930 in Oceanside, Long Island, NY. Dolores was married to the late George Thomas Moore. She will be dearly missed.
Dolores worked as a legal secretary for the Town of Montgomery Court. She was a member of the Walden Historical Society, the National Association of Legal Secretaries and was involved with the Walden Recreation Summer Program.
Survivors include her son, George E. Moore and his wife, Karen, of Walden; daughter, Deborah A. Lound and her husband, John, of Scotland, CT; sister, Shirley Quirk of FL; grandchildren: Rachel, Kristin, Cathlin, Lynn, Brittany and Elisabeth; 12 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild; nieces and nephews. Dolores was predeceased by her brothers, Edward and Edgar Niddrie.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY 12586. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. immediately following at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Ridgebury Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dolores's memory to the Walden Humane Society, 2489 Albany Post Rd. Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020