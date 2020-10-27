Dolores A. (Gozza) Quick
March 7, 1937 - October 25, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Dolores A. (Gozza) Quick entered into eternal life on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Wingate at Highland in Highland, NY. She was 83. Daughter of the late Frederick and Lena Garzione Gozza, Dolores was born March 7, 1937 in Newburgh, NY.
After graduating from Newburgh Free Academy in 1955, Dolores married her high school sweetheart, and the love of her life, Arthur W. Quick, Sr. on January 5, 1957 at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh. Art predeceased her on January 20 2010, celebrating 53 years of marriage.
She was also predeceased by her daughter, Melissa Quick; her siblings: Jill (John) Ponessa, John (Mimi) Gozza, Rita (Jim) Buffington, Dick Swanson, daughter in law, Eileen Quick and sister-in-law Vivian Quick (Frank) Rooney.
Dolores is survived by her children: Lori Todd of Newburgh, Beth (Greg) DaSilva of New Windsor, Arthur Quick, Jr. of Wallkill along with grandchildren: Casey (Emil), Vinny (Christina), Brittany, Joseph, Alysa, Christine, Beau and Anthony; great-grandchildren: Nicolina, Simon, Leo, Cecilia, Arianna; her sister, Theresa Swanson, of Newburgh; and many nieces and nephews.
"Mom was a wonderful woman that put a smile on the face of every person she met. Among the brightest and darkest moments in her life, she proudly leaned on her Catholic faith for comfort, wisdom, and hope – all gifts that she abundantly shared with those she loved dearly. In the difficult days ahead, we will lean on that faith, along with the memories of her selfless love, and radiating joy to provide comfort. For everything Mom has meant and given to us, her family, we will be forever blessed in having had the pleasure of knowing, and loving her. She will be greatly missed and forever remembered."
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 31 at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dolores' memory, may be made to Hospice. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com