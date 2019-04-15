|
|
Dolores Anne Carreia
October 26, 1935 - April 6, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Mrs. Dolores Anne Carreia of Port Jervis, NY passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Twin Cedars Assisted Living Center, Shohola, PA at the age of 83.
She was born October 26, 1935 in Middletown, NY the daughter of the late Albert Sutton and the late Helen Kimble Sutton Terry. Dolores graduated from Middletown High in 1953.
Dolores is survived by her daughter, Lois and her husband, George Sparling of Pine Bush, NY; grandson, Jeffrey Sparling and his partner, Suzanne Timmerman of Stamford, CT; also by several nieces and nephews of the States of Florida and New York.
She is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Anthony "Tony" Carreia who died in 2014 and her son, Ronald "Ronnie" Carreia who died in 1991.
During her lifetime, she had many interesting and life fulfilling occupations including American Silk Label of Unionville, NY, New York State Drug Unit in Middletown, NY and shared Long Haul Trucking with her husband Tony. Before retiring, she and Tony moved to the State of Florida where they were licensed property managers. This last career move would see her living and working in Daytona Beach and Manufactured Home Communities from Delaware to Florida. After fully retiring, she and Tony moved back to NY and settled in Port Jervis to be near friends and family.
Dolores should be remembered as a gentle soul who was always quick with a joke and enjoyed having people laugh with her and at her jokes. She will be sadly missed by all of her friends and relatives, far and wide.
Her family would like to extend a very special thank you to Tamara Singer and the Staff at Twin Cedars Assisted Living Center for their wonderful support and care of Dolores.
Friends and family may call at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main Street, Port Jervis, NY 12771 on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 10:00am – 11:00am. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am at the funeral home with Rev. Nancy Vonderhorst officiating.
A private burial of cremains will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family in Unionville Cemetery, Unionville, NY.
Cremation was held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191 For additional information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2019