Dolores B. Stonehouse

Dolores B. Stonehouse
July 18, 1925 - November 4, 2019
Vestal, NY
Dolores B. Stonehouse of Vestal, NY peacefully entered into eternal rest with her family by her side on November 4, 2019 at Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center, Inc. in Hamptonburgh, NY. She was 94 years old.
The daughter of the late Calvin Trauton and Jennie (Matchunk) Trauton, Dolores was born on July 18, 1925 in Bronx, NY.
Dolores was a retired Sales Associate for Sears Roebuck in Nanuet, NY.
Dolores was predeceased by her loving husband, Alfred W. Stonehouse. She is survived by her sons: Michael J. Stonehouse and his wife, Sharon of San Jose CA, Christopher Stonehouse and his wife, Patricia of Binghamton NY, John Stonehouse and his wife, Theresa of Crystal Lake IL; her daughter: Donna J. Bigi and her husband, Donald of New Windsor NY; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; her niece: Hughann Limpert and her husband, James; and her nephews: Bruce Maran and his wife, Jan and Scott Maran. In addition to her husband, Dolores was predeceased by her son: Lee Stonehouse.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center for the exceptional and compassionate care they provided to their mother during her recent stay.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, November 8th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 9th at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Nanuet, NY.
Contributions are suggested to or a special .
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
