Dolores Bernard
January 2, 1943 - September 27, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Dolores Ann "Dee" Bernard, 76, of Newburgh, NY passed away Friday, September 27 at Vassar Brothers Hospital. The daughter of the late Frank and Mildred (Maraday) Ramey, she was born on January 2, 1943 in Suffern, NY.
Dee attended Newburgh Free Academy and graduated in 1960. Dee's sweet smile and gentle nature touched the hearts of everyone who knew her. She was a blessing to us all and will be dearly missed every day of our lives.
Dee is survived by her best friend and soul sister of 45 years, Anne Marie Ghiotti of Newburgh, NY; loving Goddaughters Brie Ghiotti of Newburgh, NY, Raquel LeDonni of Knoxville, TN and Danean Rodriguez of Clintondale, NY; as well as many cousins, friends, and her two precious puppies, Jessie and Jake.
In addition to her parents, Dee was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Allen Bernard.
In keeping with the families wishes all services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Flannery Animal Hospital, 789 Little Britain Rd., New Windsor, NY 12553.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019