Dolores Brigman
June 28, 1960 - June 8, 2020
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Dolores Brigman, 59, passed unexpectedly on June 8th.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Dennis; daughter, Cailin Brigman Majewicz and husband, Mike; sons: Dennis Vincent and Justin Robert; parents, Dolores and Fred Pingotti; and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Jean Murray.
Services were private. Donations can be made in the charity of one's choice.
June 28, 1960 - June 8, 2020
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Dolores Brigman, 59, passed unexpectedly on June 8th.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Dennis; daughter, Cailin Brigman Majewicz and husband, Mike; sons: Dennis Vincent and Justin Robert; parents, Dolores and Fred Pingotti; and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Jean Murray.
Services were private. Donations can be made in the charity of one's choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 19, 2020.