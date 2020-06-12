Dolores Brigman
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Brigman
June 28, 1960 - June 8, 2020
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Dolores Brigman, 59, passed unexpectedly on June 8th.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Dennis; daughter, Cailin Brigman Majewicz and husband, Mike; sons: Dennis Vincent and Justin Robert; parents, Dolores and Fred Pingotti; and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Jean Murray.
Services were private. Donations can be made in the charity of one's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved