Dolores D. Vernol
December 22, 1931 - July 21, 2020
Newburgh, NY
"Beginning well is a momentary thing; finishing well is a lifelong thing." — Ravi Zacharias
On July 21, 2020 our beloved Mom went home to be with the Lord. Her love has been a constant in our lives and the lives of so many who knew her. She was a strong woman of God who put her trust in Jesus in ALL circumstances, right to the end. Her unwavering faith and trust in God taught us that He IS trustworthy! We look forward to seeing her again in Glory!
Born on December 22, 1931 in Newburgh, she was one of three children of the late Michael and Josephine (Bello) DiNardo. She went to Newburgh schools and made her home here all her life.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Vickie DiNardo of Sarasota, FL; her sister, Sylvia Petrilli of Newburgh; her children: Ginny and Tony Riglioni of Newburgh, Lynda and Bill Wands of Newburgh, Jamie and Rob Stormes of Newburgh, Frank and Jodi Vernol of Kingston, Michael Vernol and Angela Barbero of New Windsor, and Matthew and Charlene Vernol of Kingston; her grandchildren: Allison Mann, Kelly and Joshua Bacon, Sean Wands, Michael and Leigh Mucci, Michelle and Chad Verlezza, Keith and Oneida Wands, Matthew and Seema Mucci, Julie and Paul Roper, Robert Stormes, Zachary Stormes, Tony and Denise Riglioni, Angela Riglioni, Elizabeth Mann, Grace Vernol, Emma Vernol and Frank Vernol; great-grandchildren: Lillian and Christian Holcomb, Jesse, Benjamin and Matthew Bacon, Talia, Sofia, Kaia, Rowan and Kennedy Mucci, Julian and Cole Verlezza, Evan and Hudson Wands, Leon Wands, Mattingly and Kingsley Riglioni and Natalie Mann, and several nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Dee dearly.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 20 years, Francis Vernol, Jr. whom she remained friends with, and her brother-in-law, Frank Petrilli.
"We are so rich. Rich in the love of family, and the love of God…and those are the true riches." — Dolores Vernol
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, July 26 at Brooks Funeral Home, Gidney Ave., Newburgh, NY. A private service for immediate family only will be held afterward. Due to Covid-19 regulations, facial coverings must be worn at all times and social distancing followed. Occupancy limitations may require a wait time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Downs Syndrome Assoc. of the Hudson Valley. To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com
or call 845-561-8300.