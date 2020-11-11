Dolores Elaine Williams

November 4, 2020

Cragsmoor, NY

Dolores "Dolly" Elaine Williams of Cragsmoor was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She passed away peacefully after a brief illness on November, 4, 2020 at 83. She was born to Fred and Cornelia Rohland of Lewisburg, PA.

She is survived by her sister, two daughters, five grandchildren and one great granddaughter. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 37 years, Bill Williams.

Dolly loved spending time with her family, cooking, reading and bowling with friends. She will be missed by many who loved her positive outlook, fun-loving nature and generous spirit.

A memorial will be held later in 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cragsmoor Library, P.O. Box 410, Cragsmoor, NY 12420.



