Dolores G. Henrich
April 15, 1931 - April 21, 2019
Monroe, NY
Dolores G. Henrich, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at St. Anthony Community Hospital, Warwick, NY. She was 88 years old. Daughter of the late James Scanlon and the late Genevieve Depew she was born April 15, 1931 in New York, NY. No matter where she was, each summer since 1931, Dolores returned to her beloved Gravelly Point, NJ where she spent time enjoying the bay and the ocean.
Dolores and her husband, Donald, moved to Monroe, NY in 1959 where they raised their six children. Dolores moved to Nashua, NH in 1992 where she lived to care for her granddaughter for 17 years. After raising her children, Dolores earned a bachelor's degree Arts History from SUNY New Paltz. She was a teacher at St. Patrick's Academy in Harriman. Later in life she was a volunteer teacher for the Adult Reach Program at Rivier College in Nashua, NH to share her passion for the arts and history.
Survivors include her sons: Thomas (and Rami) Henrich of Evanston, IL, Donald (and Noel) Henrich of Marblehead, MA; her daughters: Noreen Henrich of Nashua, NH, Barbara (and Camerino) Valle of Monroe, NY, Susan (and Daniel) Shea of Leesburg, VA, Carol (and Luis) Henrich-Herrera of White Plains, NY; her sister: Eileen Scanlon of Highlands, NJ; fourteen grandchildren: Kanchana, Keith, Bryant, Eileen, Miguel, Jordan, Carlos, Kristy, Danielle, Gabriel, Ryan, Dylan, Sofia, Alex; three great grandchildren: Michael, Julian, Luciano; and many nieces and nephews. And her precious four legged companion, Chloe.
A Memorial Mass will be held Friday May 3rd at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady, Woodridge, NJ. Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA of New Windsor, Hudson Valley SPCA, PO Box 356, Vails Gate, NY 12584, or Our Mother's Cupboard at Sacred Heart Monroe, 26 Still Road, Monroe NY 10950.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019