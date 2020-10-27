Dolores "Dee" Hodges
May 11, 1950 - October 9, 2020
Sparrowbush, NY
Dolores "Dee" Hodges, age 70 of Sparrowbush, NY, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Garnet Health, Middletown, NY. Dee fought a courageous battle with melanoma. She was born on May 11, 1950 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of the late Herbert and Lucy Andriack Ulrichs.
Dee owned and operated 3-2-1- Building Co. in New Paltz, NY. She led a life of service to others and was always willing to help anyone in need.
Dee is survived by several cousins including Thomas Rombousek of Sparrowbush; her goddaughter, Jay Armstrong of Sparrowbush; her dear friend, Sally Martin, for whom she has devoted her past many years as her caregiver.
She was pre-deceased by her sister, Lucy M. Basta, who also died of cancer less than a year ago and Cathera Lane, a devoted friend.
Family and friends are invited to attend graveside services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Woodstock Artists Cemetery, in Woodstock, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor's choice.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com