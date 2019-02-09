|
|
Dolores J. Joergle
October 24, 1934 - February 7, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Dolores J. Joergle, age 84 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away February 7, 2019 at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis. Dolores was born on October 24, 1934 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of Joseph J. Pagano and Marion Weiser Pagano. She married Warren A. Joergle who pre-deceased her on March 14, 2012.
Dolores worked for over 40 years as a medical secretary for Dr. Harry Faller and Dr. Craig Brown in Port Jervis until her retirement. She is survived by her two sons, Carl F. Joergle of Port Jervis and Glenn Joergle and his wife, Elisa of Montague, New Jersey; her daughter, Stacy Joergle-Gildea and her companion, Richard Clapp of Port Jervis; her beloved grandchildren: Amber, Halle, and Owen Joergle, her great-grandson, Adam King; her brother-in-law, James Knight of Port Jervis, her sister-in-law, Maryann Pagano of Deltona, FL; several nieces and nephews. Dolores was pre-deceased by her sisters, Marie Asprea and JoAnn Leon, her brothers William and Vincent Pagano.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Cremation will take place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor's choice.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019