Dolores J. Spangenberg
September 12, 1953 - May 27, 2019
Cuddebackville, NY
Dolores J. Spangenberg, age 65 of Cuddebackville, NY, passed away on May 27, 2019 at BonSecours Community Hospital in Port Jervis.
She was born on September 12, 1953 in Newton, NJ, the daughter of the late Cyrus Ladlee and Dorothy Sliker.
Dolores worked as a nurse at The Carlucci Home in Port Jervis, NY.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph C. Spangenberg; three sons, Joseph Spangenberg of Newburgh, NY, John Spangenberg and wife, Megan of Huguenot, NY, and Jeff Spangenberg and fiancé, Roseanna of Port Jervis; four grandchildren, Brianna Dillon and fiancé, AJ Gonzalez, Destiny and Angel Spangenberg, and Justin Howey; three sisters; Judy Bright, Olivia Campbell, and Brenda Flynn; one step-grandchild, Isabella Walrath; several nieces and nephews. Dolores was predeceased by her daughter, Dawn Spangenberg.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2109 at Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 East Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 28 to May 31, 2019