Dolores Jones
10/21/1935 - 10/8/2019
Milton, NY
Dolores I. Jones of Milton, NY passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at her home. Dolores was born in Union City, NJ on October 21, 1935. She was the daughter of Emelio & Antoinette Iannaccone.
Dolores was a bank teller for Bank of New York, Cornwall before retiring. She was a member of the Marlboro Milton Senior Citizens and was a parishioner at St. James Church, Milton.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Calvin T. Jones at home, her son Jeff Jones and his wife Cheryl and their children; Briana Jones, Mia Shaw & Matthew Shaw, her daughter Jill Jones and her daughter Jenna Jones, her son Gregg Jones and his wife Stacy and their children; Zachary, Katie & Braden Jones, her daughter Beverly Bertolini and her husband John and their children; Jackson & Reagan Bertolini, her brother Emil Iannaccone and his wife Marianne and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be held on Friday from 3pm-7pm at the DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro.
A mass of Christian burial will be offered on Saturday morning 10:30am at St. Mary's Church, 1209 Route 9W, Marlboro.
Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
(845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019