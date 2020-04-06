|
|
Dolores K. Hayes
January 4, 1936 - April 3, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Dolores K. Hayes, 84, of Montgomery, NY entered into rest on April 3, 2020. Dolores was born in New York City on January 4, 1936 to Albert and Agnes (Collins) Price.
Dolores graduated from SUNY Brockport and worked as a school teacher early on. She loved to do arts and crafts which included pen and ink drawings, water and oil painting, and scrap booking. She enjoyed sewing and tending to her flowers both inside and outside in the garden. She also enjoyed going to see the Hudson Valley Renegades and the Goshen Historic Track. She was a 4H Leader and a Hospice volunteer for many years. She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Bullville, NY. She will be dearly missed.
Dolores is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert Hayes; children, Kathy (Don) Roberts, Michael Hayes, Kevin Hayes and Nancy Vance; seven grandchildren, Daniel Roberts, Michelle Roberts (fiancé Chuck Gambuti), Troy Vance, Connor Vance, Jenna Vance, Victoria Hayes, Alana Hayes and great-grandchild, Noah Vance; two sisters-in-law, Carol Taylor and Darlene Price; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Agnes (Collins) Price; three brothers, Albert Price, Richard Price and Jack Price; sister, Elizabeth Gallagher; sisters-in-law, Marion Price and Lorna Price; daughter-in-law, Dr. Carol Ann Malizia.
Our family would like to extend our sincere thanks to all the nurses, aides, nurse practitioners, doctors, therapists, activities, food and administration personnel at the Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Montgomery for all their hard work and caring support for Mom and our family during her stay with them, especially the last week since her Covid-19 diagnosis.
Due to the current Covid-19 regulations, there will be a memorial service at a future date.
Memorial contributions can be made in Dolores's memory to the St. Paul's Catholic Church Food Pantry, 2800 Route 17K, Bullville, NY 10915.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020