Dolores L. "Dolly" Micieli
January 26, 1930 - April 24, 2020
Walden, NY
Dolores L. "Dolly" Micieli, age 90 of Walden, NY, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, NY. The daughter of the late Clarence and Elvira Baroni Clark, she was born on January 26, 1930 in Walden. Dolly was married to the late Victor J. Micieli.
Dolly worked as a cook manager for the Valley Central School District at Walden Elementary School. She was active with the Walden Sunshine Society, both the Maybrook and Walden Seniors, as well as the Walden Women's Club. She will be dearly missed by all.
Survivors include her son, Peter L. "Mickey" Micieli and his wife, Beth of Schnectady, NY; son-in-law, Vincent Bianchi of Niskayuna, NY; grandchildren: Lisa Merritt and her husband, Jason of NYC, Peter Micieli and his wife, Khalan of Niskayuna, NY, Christopher Micieli and his wife, Jennifer of Clifton Park, NY, Audra Carpenito and her husband, Lenny of Hawthore, NY, Joseph Amorosi of Naples, FL, Brett Amorosi and his wife, Ashley of Albany, NY; great-grandchildren: Chloe, Vinny, Anthony, Jovie, Maxwell, Lenny and Theo; numerous dear friends and relatives. In addition to her parents and husband, Dolly was predeceased by her daughter, Tina Bianchi.
The family would like to thank all of Dolly's friends who helped out these past months, including Lynn Karinchak, Sandy Magill, Cindy Straut and Lucy Santana. A very special thank you goes to cousins, Debra and Sam Calvino. We couldn't have done this without you; bless you both.
Burial will be held privately in the Wallkill Valley Cemetery, Walden, NY. A memorial celebration of Dolly's life will be held and announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dolly's memory to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc. 800 Stony Brook Ct. Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family an online message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020