Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3811
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Micieli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores L. "Dolly" Micieli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores L. "Dolly" Micieli Obituary
Dolores L. "Dolly" Micieli
January 26, 1930 - April 24, 2020
Walden, NY
Dolores L. "Dolly" Micieli, age 90 of Walden, NY, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, NY. The daughter of the late Clarence and Elvira Baroni Clark, she was born on January 26, 1930 in Walden. Dolly was married to the late Victor J. Micieli.
Dolly worked as a cook manager for the Valley Central School District at Walden Elementary School. She was active with the Walden Sunshine Society, both the Maybrook and Walden Seniors, as well as the Walden Women's Club. She will be dearly missed by all.
Survivors include her son, Peter L. "Mickey" Micieli and his wife, Beth of Schnectady, NY; son-in-law, Vincent Bianchi of Niskayuna, NY; grandchildren: Lisa Merritt and her husband, Jason of NYC, Peter Micieli and his wife, Khalan of Niskayuna, NY, Christopher Micieli and his wife, Jennifer of Clifton Park, NY, Audra Carpenito and her husband, Lenny of Hawthore, NY, Joseph Amorosi of Naples, FL, Brett Amorosi and his wife, Ashley of Albany, NY; great-grandchildren: Chloe, Vinny, Anthony, Jovie, Maxwell, Lenny and Theo; numerous dear friends and relatives. In addition to her parents and husband, Dolly was predeceased by her daughter, Tina Bianchi.
The family would like to thank all of Dolly's friends who helped out these past months, including Lynn Karinchak, Sandy Magill, Cindy Straut and Lucy Santana. A very special thank you goes to cousins, Debra and Sam Calvino. We couldn't have done this without you; bless you both.
Burial will be held privately in the Wallkill Valley Cemetery, Walden, NY. A memorial celebration of Dolly's life will be held and announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dolly's memory to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc. 800 Stony Brook Ct. Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family an online message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -