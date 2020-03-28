|
|
Dolores M. Diffley
April 15, 1933 - March 26, 2020
Greenwood Lake, NY
Dolores M. Diffley of Greenwood Lake, a retired paraprofessional at St. Columba School in New York City and a longtime resident of the area, passed away on March 26, 2020 at her home. She was 86.
The daughter of the late Benito and Dolores Barreiro, she was born on April 15, 1933 in New York, NY. She was the widow of Michael Diffley.
Survivors include her children: Michael F. Diffley Jr., James E. Diffley and his wife, Eileen, all of Greenwood Lake, NY, Lorrie Herschman and her husband, Allen of Chester, NY, Robert A. Diffley and his wife, Ana Christina of Yonkers, NY, and Stephen M. Diffley and his wife, Paula of Chester, NY. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Josh, Michael, Jimmy, Lindsey, Sean, Rachel, Randi, Scott, Brian, Katie and Nicholas; her great-grandchildren: Michael, Amya, Henry on the way, Abby, Lewie, Molly, Eleanor, Ryan and Vivienne and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Michael, she was predeceased by her son, William Joseph Diffley and her brothers, Benny and Tony and her sister, Pilar.
The family would like to thank Dr. Wang and his staff in Warwick and Dr. Obligado and his staff in Goshen, as well as the staff of St. Anthony's Community Hospital in Warwick. She was always treated kindly, gently and respectfully and they provided excellent medical care.
Visitation and services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Raymond's Cemetery Bronx, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Greenwood Lake Ambulance Corp, P.O. Box 223, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home 477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020