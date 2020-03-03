|
Dolores M. Nosworthy
May 12, 1938 - February 28, 2020
Middletown, NY
Dolores M. Nosworthy, 81, of Middletown, entered into rest on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Highland Rehabilitation in Middletown, NY.
Dolores was born May 12, 1938 in Jamaica, Queens, NY; the daughter of Karl and Dorothy (Luhrs) Dobhan.
She retired from Crystal Run Village, Middletown, NY as a Receptionist. She was a member of the Scotchtown Presbyterian Church, was formerly in the Civil Air Patrol, Dolores was a loving mother, always involved in her children's live, at school and in the community. She was exceedingly generous always giving to many of the organizations and charities in need. She was just a very kind and gentle soul.
She is survived by her children, Diane Smith, Deborah Nosworthy, Amy Linguanti and her husband Doug, and Tommy Nosworthy; her nine beloved grandchildren, Andrew, Alex, Alyssa, Lauren, Amber, Rachel, George and wife Amanda, Scott and wife Sara, and Deanna and husband David; and the joy of her life her great grandson Landon; nieces Kimberly and Heather and nephew, Richard.
She was predeceased by her brother Robert Dobhan.
A Celebration of Dolores's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7th Scotchtown Presbyterian Church, 367 Blumel Rd, Middletown, NY.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Dolores's name to the Scotchtown Presbyterian Church, 367 Blumel Rd, Middletown, NY.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020