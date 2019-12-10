|
|
Dolores Ruth Radivoy
July 18, 1928 - December 1, 2019
Holiday, FL
Dolores Radivoy, age 91, of Holiday, FL was called home on December 1, 2019. She was born in Middletown, NY and lived much of her life in Rock Hill, NY.
Dolores was the daughter of Edna Avery Moore and Nathan Steinberg. Her father, Nathan, passed away before her birth. She was later blessed with another loving father, George Ezra Moore. She was the widow of Joseph W. Radivoy to whom she was married 49 years. She was a graduate of Middletown High School.
Dolores was a waitress, seamstress and machine operator. She worked at Coney Island Restaurant, Miss Swank, Manhattan Shirt, and Avon Products. She retired from Avon after 29 years.
Dolores and her husband, Joe, purchased her family homestead in Rock Hill and spent many joyful years there surrounded by family and friends. She loved flowers and filled her yard with beautiful gardens. She was a cheerful and loving person. Her door was open to all and there was always a seat at her table for guests. She took great pride in being frugal yet she gave of her time and possessions freely. Dolores will be sorely missed by her loving family and friends.
Dolores loved the Lord and lived His word. She was an active member of the Gospel Tabernacle Church and a faithful member of the Crest Ridge Gardens Community Center.
Dolores was predeceased by her parents, her husband and her sister, Patricia Daye. She is survived by her sister, Carole Cerone of New Windsor, NY, several nieces and nephews, including Joseph Radivoy and Terry Saturno, who were always there for her and several cousins. Special thanks to her dear friend Rev. William Boles and his wife, Linda for their unconditional love and caring.
At Dolores' request there will be no formal services.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Crosswaver Christian Ministry, Inc. at 5215 Bluejay Dr., Holiday FL 34690 or Sullivan County Animal Shelter, 104 Rock Hill Rd., Rock Hill, NY 12775.
To send personal condolences please visit dobiesfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019