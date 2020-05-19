Domenico "Dominick" Creanza
November 1, 1928 - May 18, 2020
Florida, NY and formerly Chester, NY
Domenico "Dominick" Creanza, resident of Florida, NY, and formerly Chester, NY, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at home with family and friends present. Dominick was born in Bari, Italy on November 1, 1928 to Graziantonio and Rosa Creanza.
Dominick immigrated to America in 1955 and proudly became a citizen shortly after. On June 11, 1966 he married Caterina Amato at Church of the Holy Name in Brooklyn,NY. They were blessed with nearly 54 years of marriage. They were further blessed with four children: Tony, Rosa, Andy, and Anna. Dominick was retired from Chester Cable where he was employed for many years as a forklift operator. Dominick was a devoted and kind family man. He was strongly independent and self motivated. He always demonstrated that actions do speak louder than words and lead by example. His strength and determination inspired his loved ones to stay positive and persevere. Dominick enjoyed World Cup soccer, gardening, multi-cultural activities and learning, the outdoors, ocean beaches, and every day time spent with his dear family and friends
Dominick is survived by his beloved wife, Caterina. He is further survived by his son, Tony Creanza and spouse, Amanda and their children, William, Fiona and Nicholas of Greenwood Lake; daughter, Rosa Creanza of Monroe, NY, son, Andy Creanza of Florida, NY, and daughter, Anna Mahmood and her spouse, Tahir and their children, Alia and Aisha of Chester NY. Dominick is also survived by an extensive and beloved list of family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, Dominick's family requests donations be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to extend his love for all children. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to his long time doctor, Dr. Dermigny of Horizon Medical, Orange Regional Medical Center, Hospice, and other dedicated healthcare professionals that helped him over the years. Also, his family would like to thank his many dear relatives and friends whom he loved and cared for. Funeral arrangements and services are being done by T.S. Purta Funeral Home in Florida, NY. Due to restrictions in place from the Coronavirus epidemic, the family regrets to inform all that services and burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Florida, NY will be private with immediate family only. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

Dominick would want all to stay strong and know that he lived "a good life".
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 19 to May 20, 2020.