Dominick D. Evangelisto
January 11, 1931 - November 13, 2019
Marlboro, NY
Dominick D. Evangelisto, 88, a retired self-employed general contractor and a life-long resident of the area, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
The son of the late Ciro and Clorinda Evangelisto, Dominick was born on January 11, 1931 in Newburgh.
Dominick was proud to serve our nation as a member of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He met the love of his life, Margaret "Margie" (Kelemen) Evangelisto and the two were married on January 17, 1954 in Our Lady of Mercy Church in Roseton. Together they shared over 65 wonderful years.
Dominick was a loyal parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Church, serving as an usher for over 64 years including 40 years as the head usher. Dominick was famous for his gingerbread houses he created for children during Christmas as well as his hand-made Easter baskets-all for children!
In addition to his beloved Margie, Dominick is survived by his loving son, Robert Evangelisto and many, many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ciro and Clorinda, Dominick was predeceased by his dear son, "Ricky" Richard Evangelisto and Dominick's siblings.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 17 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 18 at Our Lady of Mercy Church, Roseton. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019