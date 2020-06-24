Dominick Foti
1942 - 2020
Dominick Foti
July 13, 1942 - June 22, 2020
Gardiner, NY
Dominick Foti, 77, devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away unexpectedly at St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh on June 22, 2020. The son of Mary (Lisi) Foti and the late Joseph Foti, he was born in Cornwall, NY. Dominick married the love of his life, Rosemarie, and was richly blessed with his sons and grandchildren.
Dom was employed at EI Dupont Stauffer Chemical and IBM. After retiring he worked as a Maintenance Coordinator at Planned Parenthood of Hudson Valley until the age of 75. Dom was a member of the Black Rock Fish and Game club, Bethlehem Rod and Gun Club, and the Orange Lake Fish and Gun Club. He enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, and fishing, which carried over to all his grandchildren. He loved Sunday dinner get-togethers with his entire family, and was always amazed by his grandchildren and their achievements and successes. He will be remembered by his entire family as a loving, caring, helpful, and proud man, and will be sorely missed.
Dom is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Rosemarie Foti; his children Vincent Foti and partner Kristine Garcia, Paul Foti and his wife Agatha; grandchildren: Danielle and fiancé Cory Duffie, Dominick, Alyssa and partner Khalid Myles, Vittoria, Julia, Antonio, Carl, and Christopher; great grandchildren Giovanni and Karson; brothers Frank and his wife Rexanne and Joseph and his fiancé Cindy; and several nieces and nephews who are dear to his heart. He also treasured his friendships with the Cosh, Coykendall, Cafarelli, Kelly, and Murphy families. In addition to his father he was predeceased by his loving sister, Theresa Clavio.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Thursday, June 25 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh. Attendees are required to wear a mask and follow COVID-19 guidelines. Visitors will be limited as per NYS regulations, so a wait time may be necessary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Friday at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh, with burial following in Calvary Cemetery.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
