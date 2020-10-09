Dominick J. Scarzafava "Mickey"
June 13, 1936 - October 6, 2020
Middletown, NY
Dominick J "Mickey" Scarzafava entered into eternal rest on October 6, 2020 after a life filled with love, laughter and family. Mickey was born on June 13, 1936 in the Town of Wallkill, NY. He was the son of the late Dominick Scarzafava and Leona Decker. He graduated from Middletown High School and was a lifetime area resident. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1958. He proudly served two years as a Demolition, Mines and Booby Traps Specialist while stationed in Germany.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman who spent hours enjoying and promoting his love of the outdoors. During his lifetime he was formerly or currently involved in the following: Appointed to the Conservation Fund Advisory Board to represent Region 3, New York State Licensed Hunting and Fishing Guide, Licensed United States Coast Guard Charter Captain, Vice President: Trout Unlimited, Neversink Watershed Chapter, Vice President: Ulster County Federated Sportsmen's Clubs, Originator/Committee Chairman: Ulster County Federated Sportsmen's Clubs Youth Grant Program, Region 3 Director of Conservation Alliance of New York, active in Region 3 Outdoor Education Programs for development of Outdoor Skills (fly tying, fly fishing, firearm safety, hunter safety and a wide list of outdoor related skills), Region 3 Director of New York State Guide Association, Vice President /Board member: Shawangunk Fish and Game Association (50+ year member), Board Member: Walker Valley Sportsmen's Association (50+ year member), Past President/Member of Otisville Sportsmen's Association (50+ year member) and was a member of the Hi-Lo Hunting Club and Dam Site Hunting Club. He was the recipient of the 2004 Ulster County Sportsman of the Year Award. Mickey was a charter boat captain who operated a Lake Ontario fishing charter with his beloved boat the "Mickey Finn".
Later in life, Mickey was a Diamond Club Cruiser who loved to sit by the ice cream station and people watch while sipping a drink on his scooter. He had a HUGE sweet tooth and never passed up a chance to enjoy a sweet treat. Although passionate about all of the above, the thing that gave him the most joy in life was spending time with family, whom he loved unconditionally.
Mickey is survived by the love of his life, Suzanne Paz and their children, Dominique Scarzafava and Dominick Scarzafava, Jr. of Middletown, NY; his sons, Michael (Suzanne) Scarzafava of Summitville, NY and Darryl Scarzafava of Middletown, NY, along with their mother, Jacqueline Gail Cawein (former wife) of Monticello, NY; his grandchildren, Ryan (Cassaundra) Scarzafava of Endicott, NY and Alyssa Scarzafava of Summitville, NY. He is also survived by his brother, Eugene (Nancy) Scarzafava, sister in law, Kathleen Scarzafava, Patricia (Howard) Witt, Jacqueline Paz, John Paz (all from Middletown, NY) and Louis Paz from Kazakhstan as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
He was predeceased by his youngest brother, Vincent Scarzafava and "sister in law", Priscilla Paz.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main Street, Middletown, NY. Due to COVID-19 and continued health concerns, please know that a wait time may be encountered, social distancing must be practiced and masks are required to be worn at all times. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Middletown, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dominick's name to be made to: Federated Sportsmen's Clubs Inc. of Ulster County, P.O. Box 3134 Kingston, NY. 12402. *Attention Youth Pheasant Hunt.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com