Dominick Napolitano, Jr. "Nappy"
January 27, 1928 - March 6, 2020
Middletown, NY
Dominick "Nappy" Napolitano, Jr., a lifetime Middletown resident, died on March 6, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center. He was 92.
The son of the late Jennie Morreale and Dominick Napolitano, Sr., he was born January 27, 1928 in Middletown, NY. He was affectionately known as "Nappy" by everyone. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1946. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1951 and proudly served his Country until 1955. On October 18, 1959, Nappy married Jean DeSantolo in Middletown. He worked in auto sales for Napp Pontiac and later Fulton Chevrolet, where he worked until he retired.
Nappy was an active member of many civic organizations, most importantly the B.P.O. Elks #1097. He was Past Exalted Ruler of Middletown, NY Lodge #1097, Past State Vice President and Past State President of the New York State Elks Association.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jean; and daughter, Jeri Napolitano of Middletown. He was predeceased by his parents and brother.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. B..P.O.E. #1097 will conduct a Service of Remembrance at 6:30 Sunday evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 9 at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will take place in Orange County Veterans Cemetery in Goshen, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elks National Foundation, Inc, 2750 N. Lakeview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614 or the Middletown Elks Lodge #1097, P.O. Box 148, Middletown, NY 10940 attn: Scholarship Committee.
Arrangements under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020