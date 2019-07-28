|
Dominick Papa
October 16, 1973 - July 24, 2019
Middletown, NY
Dominick Papa was born October 16, 1973 in Middletown, NY. It is with heavy hearts we announce that Dominick passed away on July 24, 2019.
Dominick is sadly missed and survived by his father, Frank and his wife, Nancy Papa; mother, Casey Partridge; his adoring wife, Sue; his children:n Alex, Stephanie and J.T., and his grandson, Zayn; his loving sister and brother-in-law, Raquel and Jerry Futia; nephews and Godsons: Jerome, Rocco, and Marco; stepfather, Richard Partridge; stepsiblings, Richie Jr. and Ramona Lynne; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Thoughts from the family read:
Especially missed by his Father are all the great times they shared. His Mother will forever miss her wonderful son.
Dominick married his "Love" Sue on July 26, 2013 in Saratoga, NY. They were inseparable living, loving and enjoying life to the fullest. They took a chance on each other and it was a bigger win than any casino or horse race outcome ever. Their love is everlasting.
Dominick loved the time spent with his son Alex shooting hoops in the driveway and playing YAHTZEE, and wished nothing but the best for him. Alex's sentiments: "Dear Dad, I promise to make you proud and never forget you. Always, Your Pal."
Dominick and his laugh were larger than life and filled every room he entered. His laugh grew larger and louder when he was with his loving sister, Raquel. Growing up together they always looked out for each other. Raquel's heart will not be the same without her "Doo".
Dominick worked as the Head Custodian at Minisink Valley High School and was the heartbeat of the Minisink family. He was a brother to all, especially Joey Palazzo. He took his magnetic personality to the front lines every day in all that he did and led by example. You couldn't miss him. He was always the guy doing the most, working the hardest, making the most noise, making you laugh, and getting the job done. He earned everyone's respect with his work ethic; the first one to start, the last one to finish and the one that made sure it was done right.
Dom was not the strict by the book military type, although his language and tough manner would have fooled you. He had a great sense of humor, did everything in a big brash way and enjoyed a good prank. He would drop anything he was doing to lend a hand. He was the true meaning of a dedicated person to his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Rest well friend and we will see you again. We'll hold the chip…you hold the chair.
"It is those we live with and love and should know, who elude us. You can love completely without complete understanding." Norman McLean
In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at https://afsp.org/
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 31 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, New York. A Service of Remembrance will take place at 8 p.m.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc.www.applebeemcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 28 to July 29, 2019