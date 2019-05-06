Home

Dominick Zollo Obituary
Dominick Zollo
May 17, 1922 - May 2, 2019
Queens, NY
Dominick Zollo passed away on May 2, 2019 in Concord, NH. Dominick was born May 17, 1922 in New York City.
He was a lifelong resident of Bell Park Gardens, Bayside, Queens, NY. He was a Staff Sargent in the U.S. Army. He was a NYC Public School Teacher for over 50 years and an active member of UFT.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Marie; the loving father of Ronald, Linda and Carole Zollo; dear father-in-law of Susan Zollo and Dan Venecke; cherished grandfather of Kyle, Katie, Molly, Christina, Alex and Nicholas; and dear brother of Vera Vitolo.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Frederick Funeral Home, 192-15 Northern Blvd., Flushing, NY.
Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine RC Church.
Entombment to follow at L.I. National Cemetery.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 6 to May 7, 2019
