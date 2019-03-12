|
|
Don C. Reed
June 19, 1942 - March 10, 2019
Glen Spey, NY
Don C. Reed, 76 of Glen Spey, NY, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Bon Secours Hospital in Port Jervis, NY.
He was born in Glen Spey, NY on June 19, 1942, the son of Charles and Doris Sannwald Reed. He proudly served our country during the Vietnam War with the U.S. Army.
Don worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Town of Lumberland Highway Department. He was a member of the Pond Eddy United Methodist Church, the Lumberland Fire Department, the Glen Spey Rod & Gun Club and the NRA.
Don always kept himself busy making bird houses and being outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. If something needed fixing or if someone needed help, Don was the one there.
Don married Jean Wolfinger on August 23, 1964, celebrating 54 years of marriage.
He is survived by his wife, Jean at home; his son, Don Reed, Jr and his wife, Shannon of Port Jervis; his daughter, Debby Hoffman and her husband, Jim of Port Jervis; his beloved grandchildren who he loved so deeply, Hillary Storms and her companion, Richard Fisher, Logan Hoffman and Zachary Ellert.
Don was one of 11 children. He is survived by his sisters, Dare Thiele, Corinth McCooey and her husband, Bill; his brothers, Lon Reed and his wife, Nancy, Laurence (Shorty) Reed and his wife, Karen, Rory Reed and his wife, Terry, Jay Reed and his wife, Pat, Chris Reed and his wife, Stephanie. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Linda Koferl, Dolores Miller, Judy Reed; and several nieces and nephews.
Don was pre-deceased by his brothers, Ron, Lory, Mark Reed, Jim Koferl and his brother-in-law, Pete Thiele; his sisters-in-law, Barbara Merrihew and Georgann Quick.
Memorial services will be held 12 noon, Saturday March 16th at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Rev. Nancy Vonderhorst will officiate. Interment will take place in Rural Valley Cemetery, Cuddebackville, NY.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Lumberland Fire Dept., PO Box 91, Glen Spey, NY 12737 or the Pond Eddy United Methodist Church, 122 Berm and Church Rd., Pond Eddy, NY 12770.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019