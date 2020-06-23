Donald A. Salovich
July 9, 1936 - June 20, 2020
Spring Glen, NY
Donald A. Salovich of Spring Glen, NY passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center. He was 83 years old. Donald was born on July 9, 1936 in Portage, PA; he was the son of the late Alexander and Louise (Garbaz) Salovich.
Donald was a communicant of St. Mary and St. Andrew's Church as well as an Honorary Life Member and former Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 4517. Donald retired from VAW where he worked as a machine operator.
In addition to his parents, Donald was predeceased by his brother, John Salovich and his niece, Kathleen L. Yuhas.
Surviving are his wife, Olga (Neilko) Salovich whom he married on June 7, 1958; their children, Joseph (Patty) Salovich, Stephen (Ellen) Salovich, Patricia Barnes, Mary Molloy and Elizabeth (Steven) Le Clair; seven grandchildren, Christopher (Kristin) Barnes, Jason (Dawn) Barnes, Stephanie (Steve) Brewer, Nicholas Le Clair, Amy Salovich, Tyler Salovich and William Molloy; five great grandchildren, Braydon, Jackson, Dylan, Caden and Kylah; his sister-in-law, Josephine Salovich and his niece, Suzanne (Guy) Drewicz.
Visiting will be held on Thursday, June 25th from 4-8pm at Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville. In the interest of public safety, visitors must wear a face covering and follow social distancing guidelines. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Friday, June 26th at St. Mary and St. Andrew's Church, 137 S. Main St. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Donald's name to St. Mary and St. Andrew's Church, 136 S. Main St., Ellenville, NY 12428.
Personal condolences can be left for Donald's family at www.loucksfh.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.