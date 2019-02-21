|
|
Donald Alter
October 20, 1930 - February 16, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Donald Alter, 88, died peacefully in Goshen, NY after a period of declining health. Don was born in the Bronx to Mollie Lederman Alter and Sol Alter.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Himmel Alter; his daughter Sari Alter, her husband Thomas H. Day and their children, Edward and Elizabeth; his daughter, Rachael Miller; and his son, Andrew Alter, his wife Lolli Zangeneh and their children, Ava and Max.
Don graduated from the High School of Music and Art in New York City. From 1948 through 1951, he studied art and design at Black Mountain College in Asheville, NC, one of the most prestigious and experimental liberal arts colleges of the period.
In 1951, Don was drafted into the U.S. Army, trained as an artillery forward observer but was ultimately assigned as an artist to design training aids. During this time Don could be found with a sketchbook in hand, capturing the faces and emotions of his fellow soldiers. After the Army, Don enrolled at Pratt Institute in New York to continue his studies in Textile Design. Don later formed Design Logic, Inc. where he created designs for home furnishing textile fabrics and wallpapers.
After his retirement in 1990, Don concentrated on his paintings where his experiences at Black Mountain, in the military, and in the fast-paced textile design world shaped his work to be emotive and narrative while remaining balanced and skillful.
A memorial celebration will be announced at a later date.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019