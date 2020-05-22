Donald Andrew "Don" Cuttler
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Andrew Cuttler "Don"
September 19, 1956 - May 12, 2020
Warwick, NY
Donald A. Cuttler passed away on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 at Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, in Newburgh NY. He was 63.
Donald A. Cuttler was born September 19th, 1956 in Middletown, NY, the son of the late Charles A. Cuttler and Hilda M. Bader (Cuttler, DiGuida). He attended Minisink Valley High School. Donald grew up in Howells, NY. He worked as a construction worker and at a farm. Donald was divorced. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, and having a good time with family and friends.
He is survived by his brother, Charles A. Cuttler Jr., and significant other of NJ; daughter, Corrina A. Schrufer and son in-law, Thad L. Schrufer of NY;
grandchildren: Hanna L. Schrufer and Julia L. Schrufer of NY.
Donny will be missed and loved by his family and friends dearly. As per his wishes, there will be no services.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips.com. www.applebee-mcphillips.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved