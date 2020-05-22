Donald Andrew Cuttler "Don"
September 19, 1956 - May 12, 2020
Warwick, NY
Donald A. Cuttler passed away on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 at Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, in Newburgh NY. He was 63.
Donald A. Cuttler was born September 19th, 1956 in Middletown, NY, the son of the late Charles A. Cuttler and Hilda M. Bader (Cuttler, DiGuida). He attended Minisink Valley High School. Donald grew up in Howells, NY. He worked as a construction worker and at a farm. Donald was divorced. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, and having a good time with family and friends.
He is survived by his brother, Charles A. Cuttler Jr., and significant other of NJ; daughter, Corrina A. Schrufer and son in-law, Thad L. Schrufer of NY;
grandchildren: Hanna L. Schrufer and Julia L. Schrufer of NY.
Donny will be missed and loved by his family and friends dearly. As per his wishes, there will be no services.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips.com. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 22 to May 24, 2020.