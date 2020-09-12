Donald Boyles
May 17, 1937 - September 9, 2020
Middletown, NY
Donald Boyles, a longtime resident of Middletown, died after a short illness at Garnet Medical Center on September 9, 2020. He was 83 years old. The son of the late Franklin and Frances Nolan Boyles, he was born on May 17, 1937 in Brooklyn.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1956-1958. He soon after married the love of his life, Barbara Brown on October 20, 1962. Eventually they moved from the city to upstate and together had two children, Nancy and Peter. He became active in their church and community. Having moved from an urban area to a country-like setting, Don loved working outdoors, spending time with family and his dog Ginger, and even started collecting tractors! Donald worked as a telephone lineman for New York Telephone Co. and eventually Verizon until his retirement. He was a dedicated, hard worker and enjoyed his job. A devoted Christian, he and Barbara have been members of St. John's Lutheran Church for over 40 years.
He is survived by his wife and soulmate, Barbara, and children, Peter Boyles, Nancy Holmes and her husband, Edward; two cherished grandchildren, Haley and Aidan Holmes; and one brother, Roger and his wife, Gwen.
A visitation will take place on Friday, September 18th at St. John's Lutheran Church from 10 to 11 a.m., 391 Mt. Hope Rd., Middletown, NY with a Service of Remembrance followed at 11 a.m., celebrated by Reverand Peter Rustico.
A private burial ceremony will be held at the Orange County Veteran's Cemetery in Goshen with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's name may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 845-343-6309. www.applebee-mcphillips.com