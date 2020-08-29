Donald "Mario" Candela
December 1, 1952 - August 26, 2020
Summitville, NY
Donald L. "Mario" Candela of Summitville, a heavy equipment operator for Operating Engineers Local 825, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was 67.
The son of the late Salvatore Candela and Antoinette Piccialo Candela, he was born December 1, 1952 in Teaneck, NJ.
Mario loved motorcycles, NASCAR, dirt racing, boats, Singer Island, Florida, and drinking an ice cold Budweiser while listening to music on his porch. He had an infectious smile and was loved by all.
He is survived by his wife: Susan Candela; his children: Jackey Candela and wife, Becky Matta Candela of Middletown, Jody Pfaff and husband, Ben Pfaff of Kerhonkson, and Kim Candela and David Smith of Wurtsboro; a stepdaughter: Rebecca Arra; eight grandkids: Jack, Ben, Anthony, Ben, Madison, Gunnar, Nate and Reed; a sister: Antoinette Wall of Middletown; a brother: Michael Candela of Montgomery; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 34 years, Etta Candela; sister, Sally Ann Schnakenberg; and grandson, Jackson Joshua Smith.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital www.stjude.org
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com