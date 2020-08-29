1/1
Donald "Mario" Candela
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald "Mario" Candela
December 1, 1952 - August 26, 2020
Summitville, NY
Donald L. "Mario" Candela of Summitville, a heavy equipment operator for Operating Engineers Local 825, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was 67.
The son of the late Salvatore Candela and Antoinette Piccialo Candela, he was born December 1, 1952 in Teaneck, NJ.
Mario loved motorcycles, NASCAR, dirt racing, boats, Singer Island, Florida, and drinking an ice cold Budweiser while listening to music on his porch. He had an infectious smile and was loved by all.
He is survived by his wife: Susan Candela; his children: Jackey Candela and wife, Becky Matta Candela of Middletown, Jody Pfaff and husband, Ben Pfaff of Kerhonkson, and Kim Candela and David Smith of Wurtsboro; a stepdaughter: Rebecca Arra; eight grandkids: Jack, Ben, Anthony, Ben, Madison, Gunnar, Nate and Reed; a sister: Antoinette Wall of Middletown; a brother: Michael Candela of Montgomery; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 34 years, Etta Candela; sister, Sally Ann Schnakenberg; and grandson, Jackson Joshua Smith.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital www.stjude.org
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
111 Sullivan St
Wurtsboro, NY 12790
(845) 888-2731
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved