|
|
Donald Davidson
December 18, 1939 - March 5, 2019
Cornwall, NY
Donald Davidson entered into rest yesterday, March 5, 2019. He was 79. The son of Clifford and Evelyn Davidson, Don was born on December 18, 1939 in New York City.
Don proudly served his country at home in the Army National Guard, enlisting in July 22, 1963, where he served in the Reserves as a cook for six years. Don went on to become an Executive at Phillip Morris for 25 years and then Sprint Corporation, where he spent the last ten years of his career in Warrenton, Virginia. Don retired with his wife Eileen to Walden, NY in 2007 to spend time with his children and grandchildren.
Don was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Eileen Murray Davison, who died January 4, 2018 and his sister, Cynthia Davidson, who died in 1993 in Staten Island, NY. Don is survived by his brother: Howard Davidson and his wife, Sally of Florida, NY; his daughters: Deborah Davidson Vogel and her husband, Rick of Fredericksburg, TX, Diane Davidson Burns and her husband, Michael of Slate Hill, NY, and their two children, Daniel and Kaitlyn, Doreen Davidson Brodmerkel and her husband, Matthew of Cornwall, NY, and their two children, Gillian and Zachary; his sons: Michael Davidson and his wife, Jaime of North Tonawanda, NY, and their two children, Nora and Kurt, and Matthew Davidson and his wife, Sherrie, and their daughter, Olivia of Warrenton, VA.
A family statement reads, "Family was the most important thing to Don Davidson. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, particularly cooking for them. He loved the holidays and family gatherings." Don was active in the Catholic Church. He was a lector, as his wife was the director of CCD, at St. Edwards Church in Florida, NY, where they raised their family.
Friends may call on Friday, March 8th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall on Hudson, NY from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 9th by Fr. Michael Cedro at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Interment will be at the family's convenience.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019