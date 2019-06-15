|
Donald E. Boyce, Sr.
November 24, 1927 - May 28, 2019
Middletown, NY & Stuart, FL
Donald E. Boyce, Sr., a long-time resident of Middletown, NY and Stuart, FL, died in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Martin Memorial Hospital in Stuart, FL. Don was born on November 24, 1927 to John James and Marjorie (Hine) Boyce in Middletown, NY.
A BSA Eagle Scout and 1945 graduate of Middletown HS, Don then served in the U.S. Navy as an airplane mechanic and tail gunner near the end of World War II (1945-1948).
He was a 1953 graduate of Clarkson University with a degree in Civil Engineering. After earning his Professional Engineering license, he worked for the NY State Health Department in Watertown, NY, before joining Boyce Excavating Co., Inc. of Middletown, NY with his mother, Marjorie and brother, Jack in 1959. Boyce Excavating flourished over the next 36 years in Orange County, NY with construction projects, engineering projects, land surveying, land developments, and water companies. Boyce Excavating continues to thrive today led by his great nephew, Garry Boyce Jr.
Don was an avid golf and tennis player for many years, a longtime member of the Miles Grant Tennis & Country Club (Stuart, FL) and past member of Orange County Golf Club (Middletown, NY). Don was an AARP tax consultant, involved with the Knights of Columbus for many years, and a life member of the BPOE. Don was a parishioner at St. Christopher's Church in Hobe Sound, FL and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Middletown, NY.
Don was married on September 19, 1953 to his sweetheart of 62 years, Mary (Malone) Boyce until her death on October 5, 2015. Don is survived by many and loved by all; one daughter, three sons, ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. They are as follows: his daughter Linda, husband Jack Hess of Shelby, NC and children: Danielle, husband Jim Erwin of Manassas, VA (Margaret, Monica, Thomas and Timothy), Andrew, wife Kristin Hess of Kernersville, NC, Dr. Alexis Hess, MD of Winston-Salem, NC and Michael Hess of Shelby, NC; his son Donald Jr., wife Janet Boyce of Wurtsboro, NY and children: Donald Boyce III, wife Leah of Manhattan, NY, and Jenna Boyce of Stuart, FL; his son Brian Boyce, fiancé Tracey Cantwell of Cincinnati, OH and children: Shannon, husband Jeff Lutomski of Charlotte, NC (Ava, Scarlet, Madeline, and Anthony), Brian Boyce Jr., wife Lindsey of Charlotte, NC (Nathan and Owen); his son Gerald, wife Cheryl Boyce of Stuart, FL; and daughter Nicole, husband James Highsmith of Jacksonville, FL.
He was predeceased by his wife Mary, his son Jeffrey, his brother Jack, wife Bette, and his granddaughter Larissa Boyce.
The family wishes to express our sincere gratitude to all those caregivers in the Stuart, FL area who were entrusted to watch over Don during his last days.
There will be no visitation.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m on Saturday, June 22nd in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Middletown, NY. Burial will immediately follow in Howells Cemetery of Howells, NY.
The Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, 845- 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 15 to June 16, 2019