Donald E. Cromwell Sr.
1964 - 2020
Donald E. Cromwell Sr.
November 13, 1964 - October 13, 2020
Wurtsboro , NY
Donald was a lifelong resident of Middletown, NY. He passed away on Tue. October 13, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones after a short battle of cancer at the age of 55.
He was born November 13, 1964 in Warwick NY to the late Alfred and Phyllis Cromwell.
Don "aka" Papa Don was a gentle giant who loved salmon fishing upstate in Oswego NY with family and friends. He was a plumber by trade and serviced many businesses and homes in the area. He will be truly missed by many family and friends.
During his home hospice care a long time friend Shirley McCarthy and his eldest grandson Erik Jr. were able to comfort him and allow him to pass peacefully and our family will be forever grateful.
He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Cromwell of Patterson NY; his partner, Susan Keener of Wurtsboro NY; his daughter, Alisha Cromwell and her partner, Erik Ross Sr. of Pine Bush NY; his son, Donald Cromwell Jr. and his partner, Emily VanHassel of Westtown NY; his sisters, Carol Cromwell of Congers NY, Susan Cromwell of W. Palm Beach FL and brother, Alan Cromwell of Rocky Point NC; his grandchildren, Erik Jr., Evan and Aaron Ross; his nieces, Kaisha Schwegler, Brittany Hatch and several great nieces and a nephew; the mother of his children and long time friend, Tammy Margarum. He is predeceased by his father, Alfred Cromwell.
Please join us in a memorial service to remember and celebrate his life from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sat. October 31st at Crawford Town Park, 618 Lybolt Rd., Middletown NY 10941.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Crawford Town Park
