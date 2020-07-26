Donald E. Exner
June 26, 1933 - July 25, 2020
Ellenville, NY
Donald E. Exner of Ellenville, NY, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Achieve Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was 87 years old. Donald was born on June 26, 1933 in Ellenville, NY; he was the son of the late Richard and Jennie (Ellsworth) Exner.
Donald served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1954. Following his military discharge Donald worked at Marvin Mill Works. Shortly after he began his career with the NYS Board of Water Supply, retiring after 38 years. Donald was a lifetime member of the Ulster Heights Rod and Gun Club, a member of the American Legion Post # 111 and a member of the Ulster Heights United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, Donald was predeceased by his wife, Rita M. Exner; his siblings: Ruth Bevier, Francis Exner and Richard Exner; and his great-grandchildren: Maxwell Allen and Stacey Lynn.
Donald is survived by his daughter, Linda Cole; his son, Timothy Exner and his wife, Rosey; his brother, William Exner; his sisters-in-law, Helen Exner and Elma Sherman; his grandchildren: Matthew, Arthur and his wife, Kim, Joseph and his wife, Payton, Donald and his wife, Alisha, Zecheriah and his wife, Savannah and Stephanie and her husband, Chris; great-grandchildren: Kristen, Katlyn, Leila, Amayah and Theron, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services for Donald will be held privately. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Donald's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and/or the Ulster Heights United Methodist Church, 1264 Ulster Heights Rd., Ellenville, NY 12428.
Arrangements are under the guidance of Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville, NY.