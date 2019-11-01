|
Donald E. Felter
October 29, 1927 - October 30, 2019
Sparrowbush, NY
Donald E. Felter, age 92 of Sparrowbush, NY, passed away October 30, 2019 at St. Joseph's Place, Port Jervis, NY. He was born on October 29, 1927 in Sparrowbush, NY, the son of Frank and Gertrude Quick Felter.
He proudly served our country with the U.S. Army form 1946-1947. Don retired as Postmaster for the United States Postal Service in Sparrowbush, NY, after many years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Sparrowbush United Methodist Church, National Assoc. of Postmasters, National League of Postmasters, a member of the Sullivan County Postmasters Assoc., and a former member of the Mamakating Hunting Club in Westbrookville, NY.
Donald married Dorothy Palmeri Felter who survives at home. He is also survived by his brother Harry Felter of Sparrowbush, and several nieces and nephews. Don was pre-deceased by his son Philip Felter in 2013. He was also pre-deceased by his brothers: Frank, Robert, William, Richard, Lester and Fred Felter, and his sisters, Marie Cuddeback and Effie King Felter.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 12 Noon, Monday, November 4, at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will follow 12 o'clock noon at the funeral home with Rev. Amy Garrett officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sparrowbush United Methodist Church, 39 Main St., Sparrowbush, NY 12780.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home; for information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8, 2019