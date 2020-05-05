Donald E. Palmateer
October 12, 1947 - May 3, 2020
Clintondale, NY
Donald E. Palmateer Sr., born and raised in his grandparent's house of Maud and William Palmateer, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was 72 years old. He was the son of the late Thelma A. Rhodes and Donald F. Palmateer.
Donald was a loving husband and father. He was passionate about stock car racing (Junkyard Dog 17) and loved hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Miller) Palmateer, Donald E. Jr., Gary, Kristen and Jessie Palmateer, as well as several grandchildren and cousins.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Lisa Ann Palmateer.
A memorial visitation will be announced and take place at a later date.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For condolences please visit Millspaughfuneralhome.com
