Donald E. Palmateer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald E. Palmateer
October 12, 1947 - May 3, 2020
Clintondale, NY
Donald E. Palmateer Sr., born and raised in his grandparent's house of Maud and William Palmateer, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was 72 years old. He was the son of the late Thelma A. Rhodes and Donald F. Palmateer.
Donald was a loving husband and father. He was passionate about stock car racing (Junkyard Dog 17) and loved hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Miller) Palmateer, Donald E. Jr., Gary, Kristen and Jessie Palmateer, as well as several grandchildren and cousins.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Lisa Ann Palmateer.
A memorial visitation will be announced and take place at a later date.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For condolences please visit Millspaughfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved