Donald E. Quicksell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald E. Quicksell
March 22, 1938 - April 26, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Donald Quicksell, 82, a lifelong resident of New Windsor, NY, peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the comfort of his own home. The son of the late Edward Taylor Quicksell, he was born in New Windsor, NY on March 22, 1938.
Donald was a retired veteran serving his country in the United States Army. After his service he worked in and retired from Grand Union, working there for over 30 years in management. Donald was also an active member of the American Legion Post 1796. Donald loved passing his days near the water, fishing and he enjoying life.
Donald is survived by his two loving sons, Edward Quicksell and John Quicksell. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by the love of his life, Chin Quicksell, who predeceased him in 2013.
Due to the COVID-19 occurrence, services for Donald will be private. To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved