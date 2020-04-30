Donald E. Quicksell
March 22, 1938 - April 26, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Donald Quicksell, 82, a lifelong resident of New Windsor, NY, peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the comfort of his own home. The son of the late Edward Taylor Quicksell, he was born in New Windsor, NY on March 22, 1938.
Donald was a retired veteran serving his country in the United States Army. After his service he worked in and retired from Grand Union, working there for over 30 years in management. Donald was also an active member of the American Legion Post 1796. Donald loved passing his days near the water, fishing and he enjoying life.
Donald is survived by his two loving sons, Edward Quicksell and John Quicksell. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by the love of his life, Chin Quicksell, who predeceased him in 2013.
Due to the COVID-19 occurrence, services for Donald will be private. To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.