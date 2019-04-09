|
Donald Edwin A. Hanke
August 11, 1934 - April 6, 2019
Bronx, NY
Donald Edwin A. Hanke of Bronx, NY, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the Bronx. He was 84. He was born August 11, 1934 to Bertha (Martzolf) and Edwin Hanke in New York.
He attended Our Lady of the Assumption Elementary in the Bronx and St. Ann's Academy. He was a sports enthusiast and loved basketball and stick ball. He also tried out in Florida for baseball. He then worked in a hardware store as a clerk before starting his final career as city carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.
After retirement Donald continued following sports and also served his church as an usher and The Holy Name Society for 25 years. He often roller skated and in his middle years he bowled in leagues.
He will be missed by many.
Survivors include his sister, Susan Carfizzi and husband, Anthony; nephew, Lawrence and his wife, Monica and three children, Jack, Daniel and Abigail.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Wallkill Funeral Home, 12 Bonaventura Ave., Wallkill, NY 12589.
A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 12 p.m.. at St Charles Borromeo, Rt. 44-55, Gardiner, NY. Burial will take place at St. Charles Borremeo Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Clare of Assisi Church, 1918 Paulding Ave, Bronx, NY 10462.
Arrangements were made by Wallkill Funeral Home/Millspaugh Funeral Directors.For directions or condolences please visit wallkillfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019