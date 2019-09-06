|
Donald Frank Furman
April 10, 1948 - August 27,
Town of Mount Hope, NY
A strong, wonderful man who loved his family, friends and life, Donald Frank Furman, 71, passed away while surrounded by family on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Despite losing his fight to cancer, Donald never complained and was deeply grateful for every day. He will be dearly missed and will live in our hearts forever.
Donald was born April 10, 1948 to Frank and Blanche (Young) Furman. He grew up in Mount Hope and Montgomery with his older sister Dorothy "Dottie" and younger brother, David. Donald graduated from Valley Central High School in 1966. He served as a flight engineer in the United States Air Force from 1967-1973. He started his own business, Donald Furman Construction and General Contracting, in 1981.
He is survived by his loving companion of 24 years, Linda Predmore at home; his oldest daughter, Suzanne Furman of Asheville, NC; daughter, Bridgette Furman and son-in-law, David DeBarros of Durham, NC; son, Gregory and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth "Beth" Furman and grandchildren, Dylan and Sydney Furman of Astoria, NY; brother, David Furman of Montgomery, NY; Linda's father, Lester Taylor of Huguenot, NY; Linda's brother, Steven Taylor of Milford, PA and sister, Pat Lovelace of Port Jervis, NY. Also, Linda's son, Robby Predmore and his wife, Christina and their children: Kaylin, Kiley and Kolten of Howells, NY; Linda's daughter, Bobbie Jo and her husband, Joseph Weidner of Milford, PA and her children, Brandon, Cody and Hunter Grant, Jaden Warren; Linda's great-grandchildren, Keagan and Maison Smith of Kingsland, GA; as well as many dear friends and extended family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Blanche, father, Frank and sister, Dottie.
Donald was known for his joy of life and living in the moment. Donald and Linda enjoyed taking cruises, vacationing, taking their chances at the casino and visiting family. He loved sports and excelled at basketball, baseball, volleyball, and soccer and was still playing shortstop for his softball team into his early 40s. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman and a member of the Oak Ridge Rod & Gun Club. Anyone who met Donald immediately knew that he had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. His life-long friends and family can attest to Donald's pranks and practical jokes. Above all, Donald loved his family and was a rock to all.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service to be held at Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home at 72 West Main Street, Middletown, NY on Saturday, September 14, 2019. The visitation will start at 10 a.m. with service at 11:30 a.m., followed by the graveside service at Mount Hope Plains Cemetery, and to a celebration of his life at Otisville-Mount Hope Presbyterian Church, 25 Main Street, Otisville, NY immediately following.
The family has asked if you would like to make a donation, please do so in the memory of Donald Furman to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Office of Development at P.O. Box 27106, New York, NY 10087 or by using the following link https://giving.mskcc.org/donate-hp.
