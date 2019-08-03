Home

Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
401 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
(845) 794-4141
Donald H. Chase Obituary
Donald H. Chase
August 17, 1930 - August 1, 2019
Monticello, NY
Donald H. Chase was born to LeRoy and Mathilda Chase of Spring Valley New York on August 17, 1930 and passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019 with his family at his bedside.
Donald served in the United States Navy from 1950 to 1953, during the Korean war. He was a long-time employee of ATT and Verizon telephone company. Donald was also a proud member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in Melbourne Florida. He also volunteered on the Wilton CT and Micco Florida Ambulance Corp.
He was a loving husband, father and Pop, and will forever be missed.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine M. Chase of Monticello; and his children: Kathy Braswell of Long Island NY, Cindy Brickley (Doug) of Washington State, Donald Chase of Westtown NY, Janie Zieres (Dennis) of Monticello NY, and Ronald Chase (Terry) of Chestnut Ridge NY. He has eight grandchildren: Kristi Braswell, Joseph King, Ryan Braswell, Jason King, Jennifer Suffis, Ivan Cuevas, Jon Chase, and Sarah Chase, and 13 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be private at the family's request.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Rock Hill Church of the Nazarene of to a .
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
